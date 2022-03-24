Regulators Get Ready To Propose New SPAC Rules

By Tom Zanki (March 24, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could propose new rules governing special-purpose acquisition companies next week, according to an agenda released Thursday, potentially impacting funding vehicles that have taken capital markets by storm in recent years. The SEC will consider on March 30 proposing rules affecting SPACs, shell companies, and the use of financial projections in such filings. Regulators may also propose rules addressing the status of SPACs under the Investment Company Act of 1940 at next Wednesday's meeting, an agenda description released on Thursday indicates. Regulators signaled their intent to propose rules governing SPACs last year. SEC Chair Gary Gensler in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS