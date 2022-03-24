Texas Deepens Puberty-Blocker Probe Into Endo And AbbVie

By Adam Lidgett (March 24, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Texas is continuing an investigation into Endo's and AbbVie's hormone-blocking drugs the state says are wrongly being used to treat children with gender dysphoria, less than two weeks after a judge blocked the state from investigating parents of transgender children for potential child abuse. In a Thursday announcement, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said his office sent civil investigative demands to the companies to see if they were "deceptively" touting their puberty-blocking drugs for uses not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration without letting users know about possible risks. The state said that Endo's Supprelin LA and AbbVie's Lupron...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS