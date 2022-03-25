5th Circ. Won't Undo Hospice Center Fraud Convictions

By Adam Lidgett (March 25, 2022, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has backed a lower court's decision to convict two heads of a Texas hospice network to years in prison for alleged health care fraud, saying "the scale of the scheme matched its cruelty." A three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Thursday affirmed Rodney Mesquias' 20-year prison sentence and Henry McInnis' 15-year sentence for the charges against them. While the two made various arguments at the appellate level — including that the federal government failed to prove they knew patients were not entitled to hospice and home health care and that the...

