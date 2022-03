Russia Freezes Bank Credit Ratings To Help Maintain Stability

Credit ratings for Russian lenders such as VTB Bank, pictured in Moscow, have been frozen for five months as Western sanctions bite. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Law360, London (March 25, 2022, 11:33 AM GMT) -- The Russian government said on Friday that the credit ratings of the country's banks will stay frozen for five months to ensure financial stability as Western sanctions hit following the invasion of Ukraine.The Russian government said that bank credit ratings will be remained fixed at their Feb. 1 level until the start of July. The resolution, which was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, applies to all ratings assigned by the country's agencies.Ratings agencies provide an independent assessment of the creditworthiness of a country or business to help investors make financial decisions. They play a vital role for banks as they seek access to capital and help determine their borrowing conditions."Freezing credit ratings will allow leading banks to continue to place federal budget funds to maintain their profitability, to attract funds from the compensation fund of participants in shared construction," the government said. "In addition, banks, as before, will be able to issue independent guarantees to businesses."Russia said that the decision will help to reduce the harm done by sanctions imposed by "unfriendly states" — many Western governments — on the country's banks.The European Union has barred Russia from having access to European credit rating agencies in a move hoped to deter investors from funding Vladimir Putin's regime.Leading global credit rating agencies such as Moody's, S&P and Fitch have downgraded Russian government debt deeply into junk status: Fitch hasas Western financial sanctions tighten.Fitch, S&P and Moody's said this week that they will withdraw ratings on Russian entities and their subsidiaries before April 15.Europe, the U.K. and the U.S. hope to cut off Russian banks from Western funding. Britain haslenders including VTB Bank, whose U.K. subsidiary has been dropped from London stock exchange listings, Gazprombank and state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank. Britain has alsoof Russian lenders.The EU has also shut sevenout of the SWIFT messaging system that facilitates global financial transactions.--Editing by Ed Harris.

