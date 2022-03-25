News Group Can't Keep Out New Phone Hacking Claims

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 25, 2022, 6:29 PM GMT) -- A judge refused on Friday to let News Group Newspapers exclude new phone-hacking claims from ongoing litigation, saying many victims may not yet know they were targeted by journalists both at the News of the World and The Sun. The High Court has dismissed an application by the U.K. subsidiary of News Corp. to impose a final cutoff date for any new claims linked to the phone hacking scandal by its tabloids, The Sun and now-defunct News of the World. (Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images) High Court Judge Timothy Fancourt dismissed an application from News Group — a U.K. subsidiary of...

