Bitcoin Developers Don't Owe Duty To Users, Court Rules

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 25, 2022, 2:48 PM GMT) -- A judge rejected an attempt by the self-described inventor of Bitcoin on Friday to impose a new legal duty on developers of the digital currency to protect consumers' assets, saying there is no relationship of trust between the two. The High Court has ruled against the holding company for the self-described inventor of Bitcoin in a claim against a group of 16 software developers over a hack in which he lost millions of dollars. (iStockphoto.com/ArtistWright) Judge Sarah Falk ruled at the High Court that Tulip Trading Ltd., the holding company for Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, cannot bring a claim against...

