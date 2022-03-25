Ex-Director Wins Appeal Against FCA In Music Biz Share Sale

By Silvia Martelli (March 25, 2022, 5:33 PM GMT) -- An appeals court ruled on Friday that the director behind a failed attempt to revive a popular British record store chain did not break market rules by promoting shares in the business, because she didn't know it was unlawful. The Court of Appeal ruled that a lower court was wrong to establish that Karen Ferreira was in breach of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 because she was aware that the company was in talks with investors. The High Court should also have found that Ferreira, a former executive with Our Price Records Ltd., suspected that the relevant legal requirements were being...

