Chancery Fast-Tracks Hearing On Icahn Southwest Gas Offer

By Jeff Montgomery (March 25, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A Southwest Gas stockholder got the nod from Delaware's chancellor on Friday for fast-tracked arguments — opposed by the company — on full release of company financial adviser reports that deemed activist investor Carl Icahn's original $75 per share tender offer "inadequate." Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick of Delaware Chancery Court, ruling after a teleconference hearing, directed the two sides to agree on a schedule that, if stockholders prevail, will assure that the reports are made public at least two weeks before the company's annual meeting and board election, now set for May 12. It was the latest development in a monthslong,...

