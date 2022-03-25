3 Firms Shape Brookfield Unit's $1.2B Hibernia REIT Buy

By Emma Whitford (March 25, 2022, 11:24 AM EDT) -- A Brookfield Asset Management subsidiary said Friday that it plans to buy the Irish real estate investment trust Hibernia through an all-cash deal worth €1.089 billion ($1.2 billion) and shaped by three law firms. Benedict Real Estate Bidco Ltd., or Bidco, will pay €1.634 for each outstanding Hibernia share composed of €1.60 and a 3.4 cent dividend, according to a London Stock Exchange announcement. The offer represents a 35.6% premium over the REIT's share price at close of business Thursday. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Arthur Cox LLP are advising Brookfield and Bidco on the deal, according to the release, while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS