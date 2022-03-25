XPO Logistics' $710M Divestment Handled By 3 Firms

By McCord Pagan (March 25, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- XPO Logistics Inc. said Friday it sold its North American intermodal business to STG Logistics for $710 million as part of its broader plan to create two stand-alone companies in a deal that involved Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and McCarter & English LLP. XPO said in a statement that its intermodal unit generated $1.2 billion in revenue last year and provides rail brokerage and other services. The announcement follows XPO's plans March 8 to create two stand-alone, publicly traded companies and to divest its European business and the North American intermodal unit. "This divestiture simplifies our...

