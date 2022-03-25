3D Lauds Shareholder Rejection Of Toshiba's Separation Plan

By Benjamin Horney (March 25, 2022, 2:16 PM EDT) -- 3D Investment Partners, one of Toshiba's significant investors and top critics, praised shareholders of the Japanese technology giant Friday for rejecting a plan to split into multiple standalone entities, saying Toshiba should now turn to soliciting takeover offers from potential private equity and other corporate suitors. Shareholders of Toshiba Corp. on Thursday voted to reject a proposal that would have split the business into two separate companies: one focused on infrastructure services, and another focused on electronic devices. The extraordinary meeting of shareholders was held in the wake of multiple investors lambasting the proposal. Toshiba said Thursday that it "accepts the...

