British Sugar Wins Bid To Fight Brexit Tariff Duty

By Christopher Crosby (March 25, 2022, 4:56 PM GMT) -- A judge granted a British sugar producer permission on Friday to challenge his findings that a post-Brexit tariff quota did not subsidize rival Tate & Lyle Sugars in a significant future test for the government's trade policy after leaving the European Union. British Sugar is the U.K.'s sole producer of raw beet sugar, which it sources from a network of 3,000 farmers, according to the company's website. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) British Sugar PLC can ask the Court of Appeal whether the U.K.'s tariff allowing raw cane sugar to be imported duty free amounted to illegal state aid in breach of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS