Cooley, Davis Polk Rep Lung Disease Biopharma's $69M IPO

By McCord Pagan (March 25, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- AN2 Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical startup focused on developing treatments for a rare form of lung disease, began trading on the Nasdaq on Friday after raising $69 million in an initial public offering guided by Cooley LLP and underwriters' counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Menlo Park, California-based AN2 said in a statement Thursday it sold 4.6 million shares at $15 each, and that its underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 690,000 shares, which could raise another $10.35 million. The offering is an expansion of March 21 plans to raise $60 million by selling 4 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS