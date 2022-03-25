GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (March 25, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission lost its bid to show drug companies were engaging in monopolistic behavior when one paid another to delay producing a competing drug, and federal prosecutors have accused a group of state-sponsored Russian hackers of targeting the world's energy sector for attacks. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Endo Wins Dismissal of FTC's Antitrust Suit Over Opioid Deal A D.C. federal court Thursday dismissed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust suit accusing Endo Pharmaceuticals of entering a second "pay-for-delay" agreement with Impax Laboratories to stave off competition...

