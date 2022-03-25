Insurers Aim To Erase Wawa's 2nd Bid For Virus Coverage

By Ben Zigterman (March 25, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A group of insurers asked a New Jersey state judge to toss Wawa Inc.'s amended suit seeking coverage for COVID-19-related losses, arguing that the convenience store chain still hasn't alleged "direct physical loss or damage" to its properties. Superior Court Judge Steven J. Polansky last month allowed Wawa to file an amended complaint against Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. and other insurers. Insurers said some of the new claims in Wawa's amended complaint seeking COVID-19 coverage fail to allege any facts, but rather draw legal conclusions inconsistent with New Jersey precedent. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Wawa had sought permission to amend its complaint...

