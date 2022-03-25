Door Maker Opposes Buyer For Court-Ordered Plant Sale

By Matthew Perlman (March 25, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Steves & Sons Inc., a Virginia door maker that secured a landmark divestiture order in a private merger challenge, is expressing concerns about a potential buyer for the manufacturing plant that the court required its rival and supplier Jeld-Wen to sell. According to a redacted filing made public Thursday in Virginia federal court, Steves & Sons lodged an objection earlier this month to a special master's recommendations for the sale, contending that a deal with the proposed buyer could leave the market in the same position it was in before. "Steves & Sons Inc. didn't fight this battle for five years...

