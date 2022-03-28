Schulte Roth Bulks Up Deals Bench In NY With 3 Partners

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 28, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP announced Monday that it has bulked up its investment management and mergers and acquisitions practices with the addition of three lateral partner hires from Lowenstein Sandler LLP in its New York office, as part of a broader effort to grow the firm. The partners who joined the firm are Peter Greene, Benjamin Kozinn and Eileen Overbaugh, with each representing some of the industry's most prominent investment managers, the firm said. Marc Elovitz, a co-managing partner at Schulte Roth, said in a statement that the addition of the trio is the latest step in the firm's ongoing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS