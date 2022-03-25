BIA Unveils Business Incubators Grants Worth $100K-$300K

By Caleb Symons (March 25, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Indian Affairs announced Friday it is seeking applications for a grant program meant to create business incubators that will promote economic development in tribal communities. The BIA said in a statement that 10 to 15 three-year grants — with annual values ranging from around $100,000 to $300,000 — are available through the agency's Office of Indian Economic Development. Those funds will go toward helping Native American entrepreneurs get their business endeavors off the ground by providing workspace, mentorship and networking opportunities, as well as advice for attracting financial support. "Entrepreneurship has a long history in Indian Country, and the...

