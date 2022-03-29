Ex-Trump Official Can't Duck $10M Fraud Suit, Court Told

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 28, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Investors in an alleged "sham" medical cannabis venture urged a Pennsylvania federal judge not to toss fraud claims against Michael Karloutsos, formerly an official in the Trump-era State Department, who they say bilked them out of over $10 million. In court papers filed Friday arguing against Karloutsos' dismissal bid, Gabriel Chaleplis and his investment firm One World LLC said Karloutsos "intentionally generalizes" their allegations of specific lies Karloutsos purportedly told investors, maintaining that their claims were honed enough to proceed. "The amended complaint is replete with numerous intentional misrepresentations that Karloutsos specifically made to Chaleplis to fraudulently induce Chaleplis into conducting business with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS