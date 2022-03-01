Biden Admin Urges Efforts To Boost Native American Voting

By Caleb Symons (March 25, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A range of federal, state and local policies — from expanded mail-in voting to more flexible voter-identification laws — are needed to help ensure Native American communities can fairly participate in U.S. elections, a new White House report said. The report, released Thursday by the Interagency Steering Group of Native American Voting Rights, says those measures are critical to overcoming unique barriers to ballot access among tribal groups. Those include a lack of voting materials in Native languages, limited access to voter registration and distant polling places, the administration's steering group found after its year-long consultation with indigenous communities. Native Americans have...

