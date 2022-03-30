PGMBM Snags New COO From Slater And Gordon

By Joel Poultney (March 30, 2022, 4:55 PM BST) -- Mass action specialist PGMBM has hired Alicia Alinia as a new partner and chief operating officer from Slater and Gordon to bulk up its operations in the U.K. and continental Europe. Alinia will work to provide strategic leadership to PGMBM — a firm known for its large-scale, mass litigation claims — and will act closely with the firm's founders and leadership team, the firm said on Friday. The new partner previously served as Slater and Gordon's chief people officer and managing director of consumer legal services, helping to oversee strategic direction and operational management of the firm. Alinia, who takes up the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS