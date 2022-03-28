Ohio Nursing Home Documents Are Protected In Death Suit

By Mike Curley (March 28, 2022, 1:18 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court has undone a trial court order forcing a Dayton nursing home to turn over documents in a suit alleging one of its employees abused a resident, leading to his death, saying some of the documents are protected under peer review privilege, while others are shielded by HIPAA. In an opinion filed Friday, the appeals court sided with Health Care Facility Management LLC, which runs Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community, in a suit by James Sexton, who sued the company following the death of his father, John David Sexton. According to the suit, John Sexton had been a resident...

