Employment Authority: NLRB Subpoenas & ADA Mask Claims

Law360 (March 28, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with a look at how the National Labor Relations Board is issuing more subpoenas now than it did during the previous administration, how states are enacting laws to make agricultural workers eligible for overtime pay they are exempt from receiving under federal law, and how disability bias claims against employers could increase as workplace mask mandates are lifted. Find these stories and more great labor and employment law coverage in Law360 Employment Authority. Take advantage of limited complimentary access by signing up for one or more of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS