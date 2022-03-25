SEC's SF Chief Latest To Exit In String Of Departures

By Al Barbarino (March 25, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that the chief of its San Francisco regional office is leaving the agency, marking the latest in a series of recent announcements about top agency officials who are either leaving the Wall Street regulator or have landed at prominent law firms. Erin E. Schneider, who has headed up the San Francisco office since 2019 and has been with the SEC for 17 years, will depart at the end of this month, according to an SEC announcement. "I am incredibly grateful to the agency for the opportunity to work with such a talented group of...

