Del. Judge Slams Door On Tilton Ch. 11 Subordination Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (March 25, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge rejected without leave to amend on Friday distressed debt entrepreneur Lynn Tilton's long battle to subordinate claims of insurers, noteholders and others to her own interests in the ongoing "Zohar Funds" Chapter 11. Judge Karen B. Owens, in a 44-page decision, found that Tilton "fails to plausibly allege" that noteholder insurer MBIA, the "Zohar III" controlling creditor class and others schemed to keep unjustified control of the multibillion-dollar bankruptcy after a mediated settlement in May 2018. "The alleged motives and actions of the defendants that underlie the plaintiffs' equitable subordination claims have been advanced and litigated in various...

