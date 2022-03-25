IP Hires: BakerHostetler, Ropes & Gray, Littler, Kilpatrick

By Tiffany Hu (March 25, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has brought on a 20-person team of intellectual property attorneys from Morgan Lewis & Bockius, while a former Quinn Emanuel partner with extensive experience in technology and intellectual property litigation has joined Littler Mendelson as shareholder. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. BakerHostetler Mark Itri BakerHostetler continued its West Coast expansion by bringing on a team of 20 intellectual property pros from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP to work in its Costa Mesa office in Orange County, California, the firm announced Monday. The team consists of five attorneys and three paralegals, plus patent agents, IP specialists, docketing specialists,...

