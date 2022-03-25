Black Farming Community Challenges Ill. Gas Pipeline

By Clark Mindock (March 25, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Community groups in a historically Black farming community in Illinois said Friday that Nicor Gas pipeline infrastructure approved for the area — despite the community having little interest in gas hookups — would destroy soil composition. The Pembroke Environmental Justice Coalition, Blacks in Green, the Green Power Alliance and the Environmental Defense Fund are asking an Illinois appellate court to review the Illinois Commerce Commission's January order greenlighting the pipeline project, which the groups say would put the community and a nearby rare ecosystem in jeopardy. The groups said that despite limited opportunities for the community to comment on the proposals,...

