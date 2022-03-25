Ind. Justices Broaden Scope Of Contractor Med Mal Liability

By Y. Peter Kang (March 25, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Indiana Supreme Court has widened the scope of a legal precedent that states hospitals can be held vicariously liable for a contract employee's negligence under certain circumstances, saying nonhospital medical facilities such as medical imaging centers can also be held vicariously liable under the right conditions. In a unanimous ruling, Indiana's highest court on Thursday revived a suit accusing a contract radiologist working for Marion Open MRI, an outpatient diagnostic imaging center, of failing to diagnose patient Harold Arrendale's spinal abnormality, which caused permanent injuries. At issue in this case of first impression is whether the Indiana high court's 1999...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS