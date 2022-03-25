K-Pop Group BTS' Label Seeks To Stop Bootleg Tour Merch

By Tiffany Hu (March 25, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- South Korean boy band BTS, through its label, is trying to crack down on unauthorized tour merchandise ahead of the group's upcoming concerts in Las Vegas, saying there is "no reason to believe" the sellers will stop without legal intervention. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, HYBE Co. Ltd. urged a Nevada federal judge to authorize the seizure of counterfeit tour merchandise sold at or near Allegiant Stadium, where the group is set to perform in April as a part of its "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour. HYBE said it owns the trademark rights for BTS' concerts and related merchandise, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS