Dexia Sues Italian Province Over Crisis-Era Derivative Deals

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (April 1, 2022, 4:56 PM BST) -- Italian bank Dexia has sued one of the country's provinces in an attempt to enforce the terms of an agreement to restructure the province's debts, the latest in a series of disputes between the Italian bank and the region's authorities over loss-making crisis-era derivatives. Dexia Crediop SpA filed the newly public claim March 24 against the regional government of Pesaro, asking the High Court to rule that a series of deals between the authority and the bank involving early-2000s interest rate swaps are valid under Italian law. The suit is Dexia's response to the province suing the bank in the Italian...

