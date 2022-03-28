Time May Not Solve Compliance Issues With NY Lending Law

By Deborah Enea, Ashleigh Huggett and Frank Montes de Oca (March 28, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- On Dec. 31, 2021, the New York Department of Financial Services announced that commercial finance providers doing business in New York state will receive additional time to comply with the New York state Commercial Finance Disclosure Law, which requires certain commercial finance providers to provide business borrowers with lending disclosures.[1] Although the CFDL became effective on Jan. 1, recent department guidance makes clear that CFDL compliance will not be required until the implementing regulations are final, expected to occur later this year.[2] Commercial finance providers — particularly nonbanks, fintech companies and other finance companies that provide small business loans, merchant cash...

