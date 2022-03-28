4 Steps USCIS Should Take To Avoid Green Card Waste

By Kelli Duehning and Steven Plastrik (March 28, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- After two years of travel restrictions, consulate closures and reduced operating capacity, the U.S. immigration system faces a tough climb to resume full functionality. Although in anticipation of an exceptionally high number of employment-based visas available this fiscal year U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recently announced it is committed to "attempting to use all ... visa numbers," green card processing delays continue to dismay employers and foreign nationals alike.[1] With record numbers of employment-based green card applications waiting in line, any wasted green card slot causes wait times to increase even further. Many unused green cards go to waste at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS