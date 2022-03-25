Teva Can't Toss Securities Suit Over Alleged Drug Kickbacks

By Craig Clough (March 25, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Friday denied Teva Pharmaceuticals' motion to dismiss a proposed investor class action alleging the company lied about illegal kickback payments it made to cover Medicare copayments of patients taking its multiple sclerosis drug, saying the suit plausibly argues Teva wrongly attributed its success to "legitimate business factors." U.S. District Judge Karen S. Marston declined to dismiss the claims against Teva and a number of the company executives, but did toss claims against Eli Kalif, its executive vice president and chief financial officer. The judge said in her order that Teva was correct in arguing that it did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS