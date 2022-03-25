Blockchain Platform Avalanche Unveils $100M NFT Fund

By Elise Hansen (March 25, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Blockchain platform Avalanche said Friday it is partnering with non-fungible token platform OP3N on a $100 million fund for digital art and entertainment projects, starting with an "intergalactic childrens' metaverse book" from musician Grimes. Avalanche Foundation and OP3N's Culture Catalyst initiative aims to incentivize creators to build their projects on Avalanche's blockchain, per a tweet from an Avalanche representative. The announcement was made Friday at Avalanche's multiday blockchain conference in Spain. Avalanche will finance "musicians, filmmakers, digital artists and creators across the world," to build non-fungible token projects on Avalanche and launch them on OP3N, according to the announcement. Nonfungible tokens,...

