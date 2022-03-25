Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Up Next At High Court: A Big Week For Employer Liability

By Jimmy Hoover (March 25, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- In each of the four cases set to be argued in the U.S. Supreme Court this week, private and public employers are defending against civil lawsuits brought by former employees — but the legal issues run the gamut from the enforceability of arbitration agreements to the scope of rail worker safety rules.

The Supreme Court will round out its penultimate oral argument session of the term this week by hearing four civil cases from Monday to Wednesday. The justices will continue their arbitration-themed month, while also tackling some thorny legal issues facing veterans and rail workers. Here, Law360 breaks down what's ahead....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!