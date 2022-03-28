Chicago Says Wellness Program Doesn't Violate ADA

By Abby Wargo (March 28, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The city of Chicago urged a federal judge to toss a proposed class action brought by workers who said they were forced into a wellness program included in the city's health care plan, arguing that because it was voluntary, the program didn't violate disability bias law. On Friday, the city asked U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall to throw out seven city workers' challenge to a wellness program, which requires employees to participate or otherwise pay a $50 per month opt-out fee. "Relevant statutes and regulations have uniformly confirmed that wellness programs with moderate financial incentives like the additional contributions for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS