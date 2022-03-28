Cos. Fight To Keep Saul Ewing In Pa. Superfund Cleanup Suit

By Matthew Santoni (March 28, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP told a federal court they shouldn't be thrown off of a case representing companies blamed for contributing to the pollution of a Pennsylvania Superfund site since the firm's last representation involving the site had been for a different set of plaintiffs. The firm said there was no conflict of interest stemming from its prior representation of a group of "potentially responsible parties" in a 1989 settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and its current representation of heating and cooling company Fritch Inc. and industrial manufacturer O. F. Zurn Co., which are being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS