Rare Trial Over Law Firm Hack To Shed Light On Industry Risk

By Cara Salvatore (March 25, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A trial set to start Monday in Kansas City, Missouri, will offer a rare behind-the-scenes look at one law firm's allegedly faulty response to a data breach in what experts say could serve as a wake-up call for an industry increasingly at risk of cyberattacks. Warden Grier LLP will go on trial Monday over claims by its client, Hiscox Insurance Co. Inc. and Hiscox Syndicates Ltd., that the small law firm fell short of its standard of care following an incursion in late 2016 from a prolific hacking enterprise called The Dark Overlord. Warden Grier, which monitored coverage litigation for Hiscox,...

