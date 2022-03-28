Jevic Trustee Floats Ch. 7 Deal With Sun Capital, CIT Group

By Jeff Montgomery (March 28, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 7 trustee in a 14-year-old Delaware bankruptcy known for a Supreme Court ruling that barred some types of structured dismissals has sought court approval for a final, case-resolving series of deals, releases and $431,000 in payments to the estate's liquidation. George L. Miller, trustee in the case of In re Jevic Holding Corp., said in a motion filed Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon's court that the agreement may offer the only sure route to avoiding another potentially precedent-setting battle — this time over the trustee's effort to press clawback actions against lenders in place of an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS