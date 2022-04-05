A Look At DOL's ERISA Enforcement Priorities: Part 2

By Elizabeth Goldberg, Michael Richman and Emily Rickard (April 5, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- This article discusses the U.S. Department of Labor's enforcement strategy and recent priorities. It is published in two parts. Part 1 provides an overview of ERISA's fiduciary duties and prohibited transaction rules, describing the DOL's Employee Retirement Income Security Act enforcement organizational structure and its enforcement resources. Part 2 discusses the DOL's current and potential future enforcement priorities. Current Enforcement Priorities In the face of the DOL's robust enforcement program, ERISA fiduciaries and nonfiduciary service providers may find it helpful to understand the DOL's enforcement priorities. Luckily, there is a fair amount of information available regarding these priorities. At the national...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS