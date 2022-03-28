Court Won't Rethink Wage-Fixing Dismissal Rejection

By Matthew Perlman (March 28, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court will not take another look at its decision rejecting a dismissal bid from one of the individuals charged in the government's first ever criminal wage-fixing case, who says he had a verbal non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III Friday denied a motion for reconsideration from John Rodgers, the ex-director of a physical therapist staffing company indicted for an alleged scheme to fix the wages of physical therapists and therapist assistants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Rodgers sought another look at a ruling rejecting his argument that the case...

