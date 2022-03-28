Divided 1st Circ. Says NH Pol Immune From Virtual-Vote Suit

By Chris Villani (March 28, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A divided full First Circuit found that legislative immunity prevents the speaker of the New Hampshire house from being sued for prohibiting virtual votes during the COVID-19 pandemic, an opinion dubbed "flat-out wrong" by one judge's fiery dissent. Three judges of the five who heard the appeal found Friday that the Republican speaker's immunity claim bars a suit by a group of Democratic legislators, one of whom died recently after contracting the virus. The Democratic lawmakers have said they were forced to vote in person, despite having various medical issues that left them more susceptible to death if they contracted a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS