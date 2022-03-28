Freshfields Steers Gov't £1.2B NatWest Share Sale

By Najiyya Budaly (March 28, 2022, 11:20 AM BST) -- The government said on Monday that it has reduced its ownership in NatWest to below 50% for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis through a £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) sale of shares. The government's latest sale of its shareholding brings its ownership in NatWest Group down from 50.6% to below half, 48.1%. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) UK Government Investments, the entity that manages taxpayers' holdings in the former Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, has sold approximately 550 million shares in NatWest at 220.5 pence per share, HM Treasury said. The shares represent just under 5% of the lender's issued...

