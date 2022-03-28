UniCredit Calls Ship Docs Fake At Start Of $25M Oil Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (March 28, 2022, 8:49 PM BST) -- UniCredit Bank AG told a court on Monday that a shipowner cannot avoid liability in a $24.7 million lawsuit over disappearing oil, questioning the authenticity of documents that purport to show the onward sale of cargo. Euronav NV breached its contractual obligations by delivering oil to parties that did not hold a bill of lading, counsel for the German bank said at the start of a High Court trial. The cargo is then said to have disappeared at the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah. John Russell QC, counsel for UniCredit, said that the bank's lawsuit was simple and that the legal...

