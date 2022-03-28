JD.com Property Unit To Raise $800M In Series B

By Emma Whitford (March 28, 2022, 1:46 PM EDT) -- The property management division of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. announced Monday that it expects to raise $800 million in a financing round led by Hillhouse Investment, Warburg Pincus and an unnamed institutional investor. JD Property Group Corp. will use the new funding to boost its infrastructure property management business in China, according to Monday's release. JD.com will maintain a majority stake in JD Property, the parent company said. Counsel information for the Series B was not immediately available. Representatives of New York-based Warburg Pincus LLC and Hillhouse of China did not reply to requests for comment. It was not clear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS