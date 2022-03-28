Orsted Sells 50% Stake In Offshore Wind Project For £3B

By McCord Pagan (March 28, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Danish energy company Orsted A/S announced on Monday that it has sold a 50% stake in what will be the world's largest offshore wind farm to AXA IM Alts and Credit Agricole Assurances for £3 billion (about $3.9 billion). Orsted said the deal to divest 25% stakes in the Hornsea 2 project off the English coast to the respective investors is subject to completion of the farm later this year and customary regulatory approvals. The wind farm will have 1.3 gigawatts of generating capacity, provide enough power for 1.3 million homes and is part of the U.K. government's goal of having...

