CVC Wants In On KKR's Reported €10.7B Telecom Italia Bid

By Benjamin Horney (March 28, 2022, 9:24 AM EDT) -- Telecom Italia said Monday that CVC Capital Partners has offered to buy a minority stake in the company in the event it completes a deal to be taken over by KKR, which could reportedly be worth about €10.7 billion ($12 billion). Late in the evening Friday, Luxembourg-based CVC submitted a non-binding bid for a minority stake in the new entity that will exist if KKR & Co.'s planned purchase of Gruppo TIM, or Telecom Italia, goes through, according to a Monday statement from the target. CVC's interest pertains to a new business that would be set up containing Telecom Italia's enterprise...

