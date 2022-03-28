Ex-Nuvasive Rep Must Pay $1.6M For Noncompete Breach

By Brian Dowling (March 28, 2022, 1:20 PM EDT) -- A former sales representative owes NuVasive $1.6 million in damages for luring its customers to a competitor he joined in violation of a noncompete agreement, a Boston federal judge determined Monday. In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Denise L. Casper said NuVasive suffered lost profits as a result of Timothy Day leaving the company for Alphatec Spine, a NuVasive competitor, and later poaching three Boston-area surgeons to buy products from Alphatec rather than NuVasive. The lost profits plus pre-judgment interest due to Day's breach of the employment contract came to $1,602,123, the judge said, adopting a low-end estimate offered by...

