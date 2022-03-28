Adviser Can't Fight Liability For Pension Transfer Advice

By Silvia Martelli (March 28, 2022, 6:43 PM BST) -- Investment adviser Portal lost its challenge Monday to several decisions from the Financial Ombudsman Service, putting it on the hook for advice an unauthorized wealth manager gave for some clients to transfer their pension investments into a high-risk unregulated scheme. High Court Judge Derek Sweeting ruled that the body, which handles complaints against regulated financial services companies, hadn't overreached when establishing that Portal Financial Services LLP failed to properly advise some clients over high-risk unregulated collective investment schemes. The aim of the Financial Ombudsman Service is to efficiently reach decisions "which are fair and reasonable in the circumstances," the judge wrote....

