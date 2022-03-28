Digital Banking Biz Alkami Inks $135.5M Deal For Analytics Co.

By Elise Hansen (March 28, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Digital banking services company Alkami Technology said Monday it will acquire data analytics business Segmint for $135.5 million to help increase the amount of consumer data it makes available to financial institutions. Texas-headquartered Alkami Technology Inc. said that combining its data sets with those of Segmint Inc. will "provide a more complete view of the account holder," and that financial institutions will be able to "use this data to target, engage and grow customer relationships" in the digital banking space. Segmint analyzes consumers' transactions to glean insights about them, its website says. Its analytics allows banks to segment users based on...

